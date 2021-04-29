ONLINE: What's Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin's Black Police Chiefs and Sheriffs

press release: The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve -- especially the Black community -- is strained, to say the least. This week, Madison365 will convene an unprecedented conversation with:

▪ Incoming Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett

▪ Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes

▪ Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman

▪ Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

▪ Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles (Invited)

The town-hall-style meeting will take place on Facebook Live. We will address the verdict against Derek Chauvin and what needs to change going forward.

We will take questions via Facebook comments.

No registration is required but you are encouraged to click here to respond to the Facebook Event.