press release: Topic: The World of Grasslands and Pollinators with UW-Madison professors Randy Jackson and Claudio Gratton

Join our series of informal, two-way conversation about important issues of the day relating specifically to the Upper Sugar River Watershed. Expert speakers provide 20 minutes of opening remarks, then the floor is open for questions.

This series of conversations are always free, fun and open to everyone! We hope you’ll join us at Wisconsin Brewing Company for Conversations About Conservation. If you can’t join us in person, you can still watch the show and ask questions through Facebook Live on the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Facebook Page.