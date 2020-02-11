Conversations about Conservation
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: This series of conversations are always free, fun and open to everyone! This month's topic is Hydrogeology of the Sugar River Watershed with the Director of the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey Ken Bradbury. We hope you’ll join us for Conversations About Conservation at the Wisconsin Brewing Company on Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm.
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
