ONLINE: Conversations about Conservation

press release: Join Upper Sugar Invasive Species Program Coordinator Matt Wallrath as he discusses a partnership to use a herd of goats and sheep to control invasive species. This emerging land management style allows for low cost and high quality selective clearing of rugged land. Paired with a community of volunteers and many different public lands and conservation easements, the Goat Guardians of Vernon County continue to expand. Original project visionary Ben Wojan (Director of Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department) will be on hand to share his success in shepherding this cooperative project from idea to working paddocks.