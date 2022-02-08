ONLINE: Conversations about Conservation

press release: Join us for our next Conversation About Conservation! We will be holding these virtual events on the first Tuesday of each month from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is involved in purple loosestrife control efforts. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has developed a program to engage citizens in this work, especially through rearing and releasing biological control insects. Conservationists have found this project to be a practical undertaking for communities and the basis for more effective teaching about plants, insects, invasive species, and wetland ecology. The project supplies a crucial step in turning the tide of an invasive while engaging environmentally active citizens.

We will cover:

What is the threat of purple loosestrife?

Lay out a season of capturing, rearing, and releasing beetles.

Provide further resources about hosting a site or volunteering with us in 2022.

Join us to learn about this novel bio-control technique and get involved!

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 84796931310?pwd= RnBwLzNVeVM5NVlvZjk3NkVNdzhKZz 09

Meeting ID: 847 9693 1310

Passcode: sugar