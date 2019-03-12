press release: Dane County land acquisitions in the watershed: What's the Plan with all this new land? Our guest speaker is Sara Rigelman, Dane County Park Property Planner. She will also talk briefly about the County’s streambank easement program and an upcoming FREE dinner on April 16th for landowners to learn more about it.

Light refreshments provided. Join our series of informal, two-way conversation about important issues of the day relating specifically to the Upper Sugar River Watershed. Expert speakers provide 20 minutes of opening remarks, then the floor is open for questions.

This series of conversations are always free, fun and open to everyone! We hope you’ll join us at Wisconsin Brewing Company for Conversations About Conservation, but if you can’t join us in person, you can still watch the show and ask questions through Facebook Live on the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Facebook Page.