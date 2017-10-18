press release: Conversations About Conservation: Urban Wildlife with David Drake, Wednesday Oct. 18 at 6:30 at Wisconsin Brewing Company: Join our series of informal conversations about important issues of the day relating to the Upper Sugar River Watershed. Expert speakers provide 20 minutes of opening remarks, then the floor is open for questions. In October, Professor David Drake will talk about wildlife in urban areas, including current research being done to track coyotes around the UW-Madison campus.