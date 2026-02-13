media release: Deepen your understanding of Benedictine spirituality by joining us for one or more Conversations About Our Benedictine Life: Balance. These gatherings offer time for reflection, for the contemplation of short readings about balance and moderation from the Rule of Benedict and other wise authors, and the goodness of being part of the shared way of Benedictine life.

The rhythm of Benedictine monastic life – work, study, prayer, rest – is a rhythm of balance that can bring depth and peace to our days. Come listen to Benedict and each other with the ears of your heart; explore the challenges and the gifts of living a life of balance and moderation.

These sessions are open to any adult who relates to any of the Holy Wisdom Monastery communities.

In-person

• Sunday, Feb. 22, 10:30-11:30 am: Mary Hoddy and Abbie Loomis

• Sunday, Mar. 8, 10:30-11:30 am: Sister Lynne Smith and Abbie Loomis

Virtual

• Thursday, Mar. 5, 6:30-8:00 pm: Patty Jenkins and Pam Shellberg

Cost & Registration

There is no cost to the participants of these sessions.

Please register on the Holy Wisdom website.

The registration deadline for each session is the day before the event you wish to attend.