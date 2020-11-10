Cook it Forward Fundraiser

media release: Save 5% at Metcalfe's to benefit Cook it Forward , Sun, Nov 1 - Mon, Nov 30.

Feed The Need with Metcalfe's Market & Cook it Forward this month! Show this image on your phone at checkout to receive 5% off your groceries at Metcalfe’s (Hilldale & West Towne) as many times as you want during the month of November. Metcalfe's will donate your 5% discount amount to Cook it Forward -- a program that raises money for local restaurants to produce safe healthy meals delivered to community members in need!