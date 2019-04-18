CooKeD Music, Hunter Gatherer, Midwest Soul Xchange, Fools & Lovers, Goodland

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Midwest Soul Xchange to Showcase Flint, Michigan Water Crisis Rock Opera...

In April, 2019, folk rock stalwarts Midwest Soul Xchange will tour the upper-Midwest to showcase their recently released album, Weakened at the Asylum—a rock opera that passionately positions the Flint, Michigan water crisis as a lens through which to explore themes of hope, power, and betrayal.

With a cascade of melodies and soaring harmonies, Midwest Soul Xchange guides listeners through the entwined experiences of a lab worker turned whistleblower, his morally loose female companion, a foreign agent of espionage, and a revolutionary cult leader with a penchant for revenge.

“’Weakened At The Asylum’ is one of those [albums] that will make a mark in the rock opera genre. It is a classical piece filled with succulent harmonies, incandescent substance, and pure inviting soft rock that is sure to please.” – Nashville Music Guide

“[Midwest Soul Xchange] have managed to create an album where each song feels like a scene in a play or a film.” – Glide Magazine

Midwest Soul Xchange is made up of longtime collaborators Nate Cherrier and Ryan Summers. The duo plans to donate 100% of their digital music revenue from April 2019 to the "Flint Water Fund" sponsored by United Way of Genesee County in Michigan.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
