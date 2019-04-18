CooKeD Music, Hunter Gatherer, Midwest Soul Xchange, Fools & Lovers, Goodland

press release: Midwest Soul Xchange to Showcase Flint, Michigan Water Crisis Rock Opera...

In April, 2019, folk rock stalwarts Midwest Soul Xchange will tour the upper-Midwest to showcase their recently released album, Weakened at the Asylum—a rock opera that passionately positions the Flint, Michigan water crisis as a lens through which to explore themes of hope, power, and betrayal.

With a cascade of melodies and soaring harmonies, Midwest Soul Xchange guides listeners through the entwined experiences of a lab worker turned whistleblower, his morally loose female companion, a foreign agent of espionage, and a revolutionary cult leader with a penchant for revenge.

“’Weakened At The Asylum’ is one of those [albums] that will make a mark in the rock opera genre. It is a classical piece filled with succulent harmonies, incandescent substance, and pure inviting soft rock that is sure to please.” – Nashville Music Guide

“[Midwest Soul Xchange] have managed to create an album where each song feels like a scene in a play or a film.” – Glide Magazine

Midwest Soul Xchange is made up of longtime collaborators Nate Cherrier and Ryan Summers. The duo plans to donate 100% of their digital music revenue from April 2019 to the "Flint Water Fund" sponsored by United Way of Genesee County in Michigan.