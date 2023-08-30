Online
Cooked: Survival by Zip Code
media release: In 1995, Chicago had the worst heat wave in U.S. history. In just 4 days, it killed 739 people. This film tells the story.
After the film we will have an open discussion followed by these panelists:
• Judith Helfand, director/producer
• Lonette Sims, People’s Response Network
• Orrin Williams, Center for Urban Transformation
• Shimekia Nichols: Soulardarity,
• Leo Carney:American Descendants of Slavery
• Raoul Contreras, Latino Studies Professor, Indiana University
We’ll conclude with next steps for Climate Thrive & Survive Networks
Filmmaker Judith Helfand developed this film partly at UW-Madison when she was filmmaker in residence. The film has aired on PBS. A local organization, UW Workers Covid working group, is promoting this event.
Sponsors:
People’s Response Network (PRN)
Radical Elders
Unitarian Universalists for a Just Economic Community
Soulardarity of Michigan
American Descendants of Slavery
Mississippi Rising