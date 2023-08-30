Cooked: Survival by Zip Code

media release: In 1995, Chicago had the worst heat wave in U.S. history. In just 4 days, it killed 739 people. This film tells the story.

After the film we will have an open discussion followed by these panelists:

• Judith Helfand, director/producer

• Lonette Sims, People’s Response Network

• Orrin Williams, Center for Urban Transformation

• Shimekia Nichols: Soulardarity,

• Leo Carney:American Descendants of Slavery

• Raoul Contreras, Latino Studies Professor, Indiana University

We’ll conclude with next steps for Climate Thrive & Survive Networks

Filmmaker Judith Helfand developed this film partly at UW-Madison when she was filmmaker in residence. The film has aired on PBS. A local organization, UW Workers Covid working group, is promoting this event.

Sponsors:

People’s Response Network (PRN)

Radical Elders

Unitarian Universalists for a Just Economic Community

Soulardarity of Michigan

American Descendants of Slavery

Mississippi Rising