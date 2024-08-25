Cooked: Survival by Zip Code

media release: Sun. Aug. 25 4:00 pm Cooked: Survival by Zipcode - Virtual Film Screening and Discussion. This film by director/producer Judith Helfand is about the 1995 Chicago heat wave that killed 739 people in just four days. It is even more relevant than ever today as climate-change induced disasters deepen social inequities based on race and class. After watching a selection from the film, our expert panelists will reflect on how this almost-30-year-old event can inform our response to ever-more-frequent climate disasters, from heat waves to hurricanes, even here in Madison. Panelists include: John E. Peck of Family Farm Defenders; Lonette Sims and Dr. Howard Ehrman of the People’s Response Network; as well as contributions from Mississippi Rising. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/24heat