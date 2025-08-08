Cookie & Co., Isaiah Oby, Keena Stay Flyy Atkinson, Deep Thought the Lyricist, Lature, Cupcake
to
State Street-100 Block 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color, on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!
R&B + Spoken Word Night hosted by Cupcake featuring Cookie & Co., Isaiah Oby, Keena Stay Flyy Atkinson, Deep Thought The Lyricist and Lature.
For more information, contact Urban Community Arts Network via email info@ucanmadison.org or by calling 608-561-UCAN.
Info
State Street-100 Block 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music