Cookie & Co., Isaiah Oby, Keena Stay Flyy Atkinson, Deep Thought the Lyricist, Lature, Cupcake

media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color, on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!

R&B + Spoken Word Night hosted by Cupcake featuring Cookie & Co., Isaiah Oby, Keena Stay Flyy Atkinson, Deep Thought The Lyricist and Lature.

For more information, contact Urban Community Arts Network via email info@ucanmadison.org or by calling 608-561-UCAN.