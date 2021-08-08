media release: Sunday, Aug 8 Crucible is pleased to welcome Cookie Tongue with Larkin Grimm on their epic summer tour. Doors open at 7 pm. 18+ show!

Cookie Tongue is a theatrical freak folk musical menagerie with puppetry, animation, butoh-inspired dance, and ritual magic, featuring original songs and whimsical interludes inspired by Cookie Tongue's surreal mythology, fairytales, childhood, ghost stories, and a sprinkle of the occult. Performed with guitar, singing saw, glockenspiel, organ, bells, drums, experimental percussion, and orphaned toys to send you tumbling down the Cookie hole, through sugar ash and rolling sleeves of starlight, "spellbound, tasting of a world just beyond."

https://omergal.com/Cookie- Tongue

Larkin Grimm is a NYC based composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist who bridges the worlds of folk, rock - n - roll, noise, and free jazz. She was born in a commune in Memphis, Tennessee and studied sculpture at Yale University. Music is invisible sculpture.

http://www.larkingrimm.net