press release: The Downtown Madison Cookie Walk is an excellent way to celebrate the season, enjoy your city and finish your holiday shopping. With more 20 sampling stops and several activity areas, the downtown businesses are excited to host this new event. Tickets are $8 per person and $25 for a family 4-pack. Proceeds will benefit the Madison Ballet. Tickets are limited to 500. Ticket sales and information are available online beginning 11/19 at www.visitdowntownmadison.com