Cookies, Crafts & Open Gym

to

Crossroads Church 3815 Dutch Mill Road, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Come enjoy Christmas crafts, cookie decorating and open gym! Get energy out in the bounce house, make believe in the imaginary play area or hang out in the infant/crawlers room for a quieter space.

Activities:

Christmas ornament making

Christmas canvas painting

Hot chocolate bar

Big kid and little kid bounce houses

Imaginary play zone

Large motor toys

Babies and crawlers room

and more...

Updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/2229303847549801/

Info

Crossroads Church 3815 Dutch Mill Road, Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Cookies, Crafts & Open Gym - 2025-12-13 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cookies, Crafts & Open Gym - 2025-12-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cookies, Crafts & Open Gym - 2025-12-13 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cookies, Crafts & Open Gym - 2025-12-13 09:00:00 ical