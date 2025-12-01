Cookies, Crafts & Open Gym

media release: Come enjoy Christmas crafts, cookie decorating and open gym! Get energy out in the bounce house, make believe in the imaginary play area or hang out in the infant/crawlers room for a quieter space.

Activities:

Christmas ornament making

Christmas canvas painting

Hot chocolate bar

Big kid and little kid bounce houses

Imaginary play zone

Large motor toys

Babies and crawlers room

and more...

Updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/2229303847549801/