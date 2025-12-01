Cookies, Crafts & Open Gym
to
Crossroads Church 3815 Dutch Mill Road, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Come enjoy Christmas crafts, cookie decorating and open gym! Get energy out in the bounce house, make believe in the imaginary play area or hang out in the infant/crawlers room for a quieter space.
Activities:
Christmas ornament making
Christmas canvas painting
Hot chocolate bar
Big kid and little kid bounce houses
Imaginary play zone
Large motor toys
Babies and crawlers room
and more...
