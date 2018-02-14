February 14th & 28th, March 14th & 28th and April 11th from 6-7:30 pm.

press release: Please join us for a 5 week cooking class taught by Chef Nick Bruns. Nick studied Culinary Arts at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts and is excited to share his passion with the community. Topics will vary week to week with a focus on healthy, inexpensive and delicious meals. Spots are limited to 8 participants per session.

Please register by calling 608-246-8372