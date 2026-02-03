Cooking with Chef Angela

media release: ​Join Chef Angela as she prepares a new globally-inspired recipe each month while teaching cooking skills in this demonstration with hands-on opportunities. In this program for adults, participants will learn how to prepare a flavorful new recipe and improve their plate presentation skills.

During Black History Month, Chef Angela will teach attendees how to prepare some Black cuisine staples. Check the event listing for the menu closer to the date. Registration is required for this event and it opens two weeks beforehand on Sat, Feb 7.

Chef Angela is the owner and operator of Food Junkies Catering. She has been featured on WPR’s Wisconsin Life, Channel 3000's Wisconsin Women series, and Madison Food Tours, and has partnered with organizations and businesses such as Midwest Mujeres and Pasture & Plenty. She is an eclectic chef that brings joy and laughter into the kitchen.