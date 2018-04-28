Cooking with Chef Lily

press release: 11 am: Brunch: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 5-8 years old. Participants will whip up some of Lily's favorite brunch recipes. Vegetarian option and nut free. Registration begins 4/21. Register online or call 288-6160 to register.

1 pm: Family Cooking: Brunch: Join Chef Instructor Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 9-12 with recipes that fit the brunch foods theme. Vegetarian option and nut free. Registration begins 4/21. Register online or call 288-6160.

3 pm: Flavors of North Africa: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for families. Participants will whip up some of Lily's favorite fun recipes that fit the theme of Flavors of North Africa. Vegetarian option and nut free. All participants, adults and kids, must register. Registration begins 4/21. Register online or call 288-6160.