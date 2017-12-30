Cooking with Chef Lily

press release:

Snowy Day Recipes: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 5-8 years old. Participants will work together to prepare multiple recipes that are perfect for when that blustery blizzard hits. Vegetarian and nut-free. Registration begins 12/22. Go online or call 288-6160 to register. 10:30 am or 12:30 pm

Flavors of France: Join Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 9 and up. Learn about different foods and where they come from, how to follow recipes and use a variety of tools. Participants will prepare a marvelous meal inspired by the flavors of France. Creamy cheeses, crunchy apples, fresh herbs, toasty baguettes, and perhaps a patisserie will be al a carte. Bon appetit! Nut Free. Registration begins 12/22. Go online or call 288-6160 to register. 2:30 pm