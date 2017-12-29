Cooking with Chef Lily
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
Likeable Lunches: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 5-8 years old. Participants will whip up some of Lily's favorite fun recipes. Vegetarian and nut free. 11 am or 1 pm.
Healthy Comfort Classics: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 9 and up. Participants will learn Chef Lily's take on healthy versions of comfort classics as they work together to prepare a tasty meal. Nourishing yet satisfying snacks, appetizers, main dishes, and even desserts? Yes indeed! Nut free. 3 pm.