Cooking with Chef Lily

Likeable Lunches: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 5-8 years old. Participants will whip up some of Lily's favorite fun recipes. Vegetarian and nut free. 11 am or 1 pm.

Healthy Comfort Classics: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 9 and up. Participants will learn Chef Lily's take on healthy versions of comfort classics as they work together to prepare a tasty meal. Nourishing yet satisfying snacks, appetizers, main dishes, and even desserts? Yes indeed! Nut free. 3 pm.