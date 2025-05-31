Sarah Morris, Ryley Northrop & Jake Wild, Leah Ina Marie Rachuj

media release: Cooksville Acoustic Fest 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025, 1-5 PM, In historic Cooksville, 'ocated between Stoughton and Evansville. Outdoors if weather permits, inside historic schoolhouse if not, at 11204 N. Church St., Cooksville, WI

Free ($5 suggested donation)

Co-presented by: Joe Lawniczak & Cooksville Community Center. Sound & lights by: Evansville Underground Music.

Food/water/soda for sale by local charities. Bring your own alcoholic beverages & lawn chairs.

Local artist & vendor booths

With music by:

Sarah Morris of Minneapolis is a breath of fresh air in these troubled times. She has a way of singing about any topic in a playful, unpretentious, but intimate and soulful way, especially when solo. She is a prolific songwriter, most-often singing and recording in her bathroom… yes, her bathroom… sometimes even with friends. The Minneapolis Star Tribune describes her wordplay as John Prine-ian, and her vocals as a midwestern-flannelled Norah Jones. And No Depression says her music will connect with anyone who has experienced introspection, lived long enough to look back, and endured. Cooksville Acoustic Fest is excited to have Sarah grace our stage this year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWp4rYQleyM&list=PLCmuilGZD5N3Urh_VitSw_TpWZiqTB4ao&index=1

w/ special guests

Ryley Northrop and Jake Wild are one-half of Wolves With Virgina, of Milwaukee. They will be performing an acoustic set of their songs, which have been described as unique stories, emotionally drenched vocals, history lessons, humor, and even werewolves!? Ryley’s guitar and powerful voice, with Jake’s mandolin and backing vocals give them a deep, powerful, full sound that will mesmerize you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itpD11GAl5U

and

Leah Ina Marie Rachuj (from La Valle, Wisconsin) is nothing shy of an experienced performing artist. After time in Nashville as a fiddle player travelling across the US, she returned to Wisconsin and has become an accomplished singer-songwriter. She also shares her talents, teaching people of all ages how to play and create their own music. With hints of country and rock behind her voice, she brings a sound to the table everyone can enjoy! https://fb.watch/xEpty1Zv_2/

https://www.facebook.com/events/609841558330623/