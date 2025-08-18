RSVP for Cooksville Historic Trust Fundraiser

media release: Quivey’s Grove is excited to partner with Wollersheim Winery & Distillery, Potosi Brewing, Cooksville Historic Trust, Rock & Dane County Historical Societies, Oregon & Stoughton historical societies to increase awareness of the importance of Historic Preservation and raise funds for the Cooksville Historic District. Learn more at https://historiccooksvilletrust.org/about

Date: Wednesday, August 20

Time: 5-830 PM **Arrive anytime after 5:00, but dinner seating is your reservation time

Place: Quivey’s Grove Stone House Restaurant & Paddock Tent

Information, Displays, Antiques & Music will be available in the Paddock Tent, including local Cooksville homeowners and staff from the Historic Trust, plus a speaker from the WI Historical Society.

Dinner will be served in the John Mann House, built in 1855 and now on the National Register of Historic Places. Now known as Quivey’s Grove Stone House, a treasured restaurant celebrating 45 years in business under the same owners.

Menu will be based on a English Sunday Roast. A common comfort food meal of the English settlers who came to Cooksville in the mid to late 1800’s, the time period when Cooksville was platted (1842) and the year the John Mann House was built (1855). Join us for this very special evening of inquisitive minds, music, drinks & comfort food, all in a historic setting.

Tickets: $150 each, plus Tock Fee (Gratuity & Tax Included)

Includes Select Beverages from Wollersheim Winery and Potosi Brewing, as well as Iced Tea, Lemonade & coffee. Select beverages and appetizers will be available in the Paddock Tent.

*Ticket Price includes a $75 donation to the Cooksville Historic Trust

Dinner Menu

Apple Muffins, Brown Bread, and Cornbread honey butter, artisan butter, cream cheese

Smoked Duck Salad with dried cherries, apples, black walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette

Beef Rump Roast slow roasted on the outdoor smoker, with mushroom sauce, oven roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding & ginger buttered carrots

Chocolate Steamed Pudding with vanilla cream sauce