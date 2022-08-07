× Expand Shelby Kisling Cool Front

media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

Cool Front is an electric guitar, bass & drums trio based in Madison. They play hits by Stevie Ray Vaughan, ZZ Top, Tom Petty, John Mayer, and many more.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/