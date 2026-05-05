× Expand Shelby Kisling Cool Front

R&B/rock. Free.

media release:

Cool Front is a Madison-based rock and blues trio. Cool Front covers artists like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Allman Bros., ZZ Top, Robert Cray, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Stray Cats, Jon Mayer, Steely Dan, Dire Straits, Santana, Tommy Castro, Lloyd Jones, and many more.

Members are Randy Kisling, guitar, vocals, Jeff Helmuth, bass, vocals, Jim Uselmann, drums, vocals.