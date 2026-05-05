Cool Front
KurNiki's, Pine Bluff 8640 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
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Shelby Kisling
Cool Front
R&B/rock. Free.
media release:
Cool Front is a Madison-based rock and blues trio. Cool Front covers artists like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Allman Bros., ZZ Top, Robert Cray, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Stray Cats, Jon Mayer, Steely Dan, Dire Straits, Santana, Tommy Castro, Lloyd Jones, and many more.
Members are Randy Kisling, guitar, vocals, Jeff Helmuth, bass, vocals, Jim Uselmann, drums, vocals.
Info
KurNiki's, Pine Bluff 8640 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
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