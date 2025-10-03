Cool Science Image Contest reception

media release: Changes in the world around us accumulate in tiny steps over millions of years, as much in Baraboo Hills quartz cracked by earthquakes as through evolution’s pressure on the genes that map the nervous system of a developing scorpion.

The way we use images to explore those changes — as well as other fascinating, surprising and simply beautiful aspects of the natural world — were captured by the winners of the 2025 Cool Science Image Contest.

The winning images will be featured through January 23 in an exhibit at the McPherson Eye Research Institute’s Mandelbaum and Albert Family Vision Gallery on the ninth floor of the Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research, 1111 Highland Ave. The exhibit kicks off with a reception — free and open to the public — at the gallery on Friday, Oct. 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Gallery Hours of Operation:

Monday-Friday | 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.