Coolbot Cooler Build Workshop

media release: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 8:00 AM 4:00 PM, Westport Farm 5143 Bong Road Waunakee

Need a way to store your produce, but walk-in coolers seem impossible because of the cost?

A coolbot cooler is an affordable, alternative cold storage option for many farmers. This Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) Program event is an opportunity to learn how to build a trailer coolbot cooler. You'll learn what type of materials and tools needed to build the cooler and will take part in a hands-on building experience!

Lunch and refreshments will be provided to attendees. All WI-LFPA producers in attendance will be eligible for a $75 travel stipend but is limited to one travel stipend per awarded farm.

Any questions or concerns related to the event, please reach out to Chiang Rai Lor at (chiangrai@csacoalition.org) or Yimmuaj Yang (yimmuaj@groundswellconservancy.org).

This is a Hmong/HMoob language event. For any accommodation needs and interpretation for English and Spanish, please reach out to WI LFPA Specialist, Nou Thao (nou.thao@marbleseed.org).