Cooling Centers
media release: The heat and humidity are creating a dangerous combination this week, with heat indices predicted to approach 110°. The National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings and advisories in the coming days.
People most at risk from getting sick from the high temperatures and high humidity are older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people without housing, and people with a chronic medical condition.
Cooling centers are available to anyone who needs a safe, public space to cool off during the extreme heat. The list includes public places like churches, community centers, and libraries. Call ahead to confirm their hours.
El calor y la humedad están creando una combinación peligrosa esta semana, con índices de calor que se espera se acerquen a los 110°. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional ha emitido una serie de avisos y advertencias para los próximos días.
Las personas con mayor riesgo de enfermarse por el calor son los adultos mayores, las personas que trabajan o hacen ejercicio al aire libre, los bebés y niños, las personas sin vivienda y las personas con una condición médica crónica.
Los centros de refrigeración están a disposición de cualquiera que necesite un espacio público seguro para refrescarse durante el calor extremo. La lista incluye lugares públicos como iglesias, centros comunitarios y bibliotecas. Llame antes para confirmar su horario.
Find a map at https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?ll=43.0081399%2C-89.71987369999998&z=10&mid=1ghXp9V_GHtZJnKEFs1EXiinVU4fWkD0
List of Madison locations (as of 8/22):
Alicia Ashman Library
Catholic Multicultural Center
Central Library
Connecting the Dots with Mattie Incorporated
Goodman South Madison Library
Hawthorne Library
Lakeview Library
Midvale Community Lutheran Church
Monroe Street Library
Pinney Library
Sequoya Library
St. John's Lutheran Church
Dane County:
Barneveld Public Library
Belleville Public Library
Black Earth Library
Cambridge Community Library
Deerfield Public Library
DeForest Area Public Library
E.D. Locke Public Library
Fitchburg Public Library
Marshall Community Library
Mazomanie Free Library
Meadowridge Library
Middleton Public Library
Mount Horeb Public Library
Oregon Public Library
Rosemary Garfoot Public Library
Stoughton Public Library
Sun Prairie Public Library
Verona Public Library
Waunakee Public Library