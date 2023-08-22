media release: The heat and humidity are creating a dangerous combination this week, with heat indices predicted to approach 110°. The National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings and advisories in the coming days.

People most at risk from getting sick from the high temperatures and high humidity are older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people without housing, and people with a chronic medical condition.

Cooling centers are available to anyone who needs a safe, public space to cool off during the extreme heat. The list includes public places like churches, community centers, and libraries. Call ahead to confirm their hours.

El calor y la humedad están creando una combinación peligrosa esta semana, con índices de calor que se espera se acerquen a los 110°. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional ha emitido una serie de avisos y advertencias para los próximos días.

Las personas con mayor riesgo de enfermarse por el calor son los adultos mayores, las personas que trabajan o hacen ejercicio al aire libre, los bebés y niños, las personas sin vivienda y las personas con una condición médica crónica.

Los centros de refrigeración están a disposición de cualquiera que necesite un espacio público seguro para refrescarse durante el calor extremo. La lista incluye lugares públicos como iglesias, centros comunitarios y bibliotecas. Llame antes para confirmar su horario.

Find a map at https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?ll=43.0081399%2C-89.71987369999998&z=10&mid=1ghXp9V_GHtZJnKEFs1EXiinVU4fWkD0

List of Madison locations (as of 8/22):

Alicia Ashman Library

Catholic Multicultural Center

Central Library

Connecting the Dots with Mattie Incorporated

Goodman South Madison Library

Hawthorne Library

Lakeview Library

Midvale Community Lutheran Church

Monroe Street Library

Pinney Library

Sequoya Library

St. John's Lutheran Church

Dane County:

Barneveld Public Library

Belleville Public Library

Black Earth Library

Cambridge Community Library

Deerfield Public Library

DeForest Area Public Library

E.D. Locke Public Library

Fitchburg Public Library

Marshall Community Library

Mazomanie Free Library

Meadowridge Library

Middleton Public Library

Mount Horeb Public Library

Oregon Public Library

Rosemary Garfoot Public Library

Stoughton Public Library

Sun Prairie Public Library

Verona Public Library

Waunakee Public Library