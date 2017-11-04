Cooperative Children's Book Center Book Sale
press release: Don't miss the Friends of the Cooperative Children's Book Center’s Fall Book Sale! Get super bargains on brand-new and gently used books for children and young adults. Save even more by joining the Friends of the CCBC.
Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Pre-sale for Friends of the CCBC members only begins at 8:00 a.m. Visitors may join the Friends of the CCBC at the sale.
Room 401 of the Teacher Education Building on the UW Campus, 225 N. Mills Street
