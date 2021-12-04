CCBC Book Sale

press release: Friends of CCBC is hosting a second book sale this semester because we still have lots of unopened boxes from the first sale of newer published books. This sale will occur on Saturday, December 4, from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm at the CCBC.

prices:

$4 hardcover picture books and non-fiction

($3 Friends members-Join or renew at checkout!)

$2 paperbacks ($1 Friends members)

$2 board books (everyone)

$1 hardcover fiction (everyone)

$5 bag sale for the last hour

Payment accepted: Cash; check; institutional PO (bring tax exempt #); sorry, no credit cards.

Use main door on Mills, or accessible entrance on Dayton. Metered street parking at UW Lot 45, free on Saturdays, enter on Mills--across Dayton.