CCBC Book Sale
to
UW Teacher Education Building 225 N. Mills St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Friends of CCBC is hosting a second book sale this semester because we still have lots of unopened boxes from the first sale of newer published books. This sale will occur on Saturday, December 4, from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm at the CCBC.
prices:
- $4 hardcover picture books and non-fiction
- ($3 Friends members-Join or renew at checkout!)
- $2 paperbacks ($1 Friends members)
- $2 board books (everyone)
- $1 hardcover fiction (everyone)
- $5 bag sale for the last hour
Payment accepted: Cash; check; institutional PO (bring tax exempt #); sorry, no credit cards.
Use main door on Mills, or accessible entrance on Dayton. Metered street parking at UW Lot 45, free on Saturdays, enter on Mills--across Dayton.