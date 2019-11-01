press release: The Cooperative Conference (CoopCon) will build momentum for current and future cooperative leaders to start and actively participate in localized, grassroots cooperatives by providing a foundational, energizing and hands-on education about cooperatives. The 150 attendees will be farmers, entrepreneurs, community organizers and cooperative members from Wisconsin and the surrounding states.

Content is focused on five tracks that we see as priorities for development, have some experience with, and have connections to active startups.

Keynotes: Rebecca Kemble, Madison City Council

D. Rooney, Cooperative Farmer - Rock Steady Farm, Millerton, NY

-Cooperative Farms-Producer Coop s-Worker Coops & Transition To -Cooperative Governance -Associational Cooperatives

9am - 6p, Friday, Nov 1 and Saturday, Nov 2, IDEA Center Stevens Point

Register at cooperativepoint.com/register

$60 - Full & partial scholarships available