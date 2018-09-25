press release: Park agencies for Dane County and the cities of Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie will host an informational meeting about the Cooperative Dog Park Program. The agencies will give an overview of the current dog park program and future projects and will take input on proposed rule updates (including limiting the number of dogs to three per handler and defining small dog areas with a proposed weight restriction of 25 pounds), and other dog park issues including enforcement. There will also be a Q&A session with representatives from all municipalities and Dane County Parks.

Dog park users that can’t make the meeting are welcome to provide feedback on the proposed rule updates by contacting:

Darren Marsh, Dane County Parks director

5201 Fen Oak Dr., Madison WI 53718

marsh@countyofdane.com

(608) 224-3766

The Cooperative Dog Park Program last hosted a Public Information Meeting in 2011. Since that time there have been new off-leash parks added and suggested policy changes for the use of these facilities.

More information about the dog park program can be found at: http://danecountyparks.com/ Parks-Recreation/Dogs-in-Parks

About Dane County Parks

Dane County Parks offers a variety of recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast and natural environments for quiet getaways or special events. Dane County Parks takes an active role to enhance and preserve the county’s finest natural resources. Dane County was one of the first park systems in the United States to develop designated off-leash pet exercise areas and has been used as a model for other systems across the United States.