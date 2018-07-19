Cooperatives and Business Succession Strategies

press release: An estimated 70 percent of privately held businesses will change hands over the next two decades as boomers retire. Who will take over these business? And will they remain in their communities?

Converting businesses to employee or consumer ownership is gaining traction as an effective method for retaining businesses, jobs, and wealth in local communities. Business situations that are particularly suitable for worker cooperative conversion are ones with a more open, participatory culture, are profitable with a sustainable business model, and with employees that desire to continue and grow with the company.

Part of the Cooperative Solutions for Community Needs webinar series that is offered by the UW-Madison Center for Cooperatives. Presenters who have worked with local community members to develop cooperative solutions will give brief case studies, followed by a Q&A session.