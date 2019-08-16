press release: For the eight year in a row, hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout the state will rise to the occasion and support the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin atop 56 Dunkin’ rooftops on Friday, August 16, beginning at 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. Madison locations include 739 S. Gammon Road; 801 S. Park St. (ground only); and 1401 Emil St.

Officers hope to top last year’s donation total of more than $78,000 from 60 Dunkin’ rooftops as they go to new heights to raise awareness and donations to support Cop on a Rooftop. Since 2012, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $290,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

In return for the police officers doing time at their restaurants, Dunkin’ will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a Free Donut coupon.*

Dunkin’ also will feature a special glazed red and white donut ring depicting Special Olympics Wisconsin’s colors, that day only. The donut, called “The Champion,” will be available while supplies last at Dunkin’ locations in Wisconsin.

When asked why she supports Cop on a Rooftop, Detective Niki Nelson, a member of the Waukesha Police Department and Director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, explains, “This is such a great opportunity for athletes and law enforcement to work together to increase inclusion and interact with our community outside our normal duties. Where else can you shout from a rooftop and not get in trouble?”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (LETR) is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community to support Special Olympics. It is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics. The mission of the LETR is to increase awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement. Since the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin began in 1986, it has raised more than $31.5 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

Special Olympics Wisconsin is a statewide organization that unleashes the transformative power and joy of sports everyday around the world. 2018 is a major milestone for Special Olympics as it celebrates 50 years of a movement that has changed the world. Since 1968, Special Olympics has helped change attitudes about the talents of people with disabilities. Through work in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics empowers people with intellectual disabilities, leading to a more welcoming and inclusive society. With the support of donors, coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics Wisconsin provides year-round sports training and more than 700 athletic competitions in 18 Olympic-type sports to over 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities. Join our online community by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visit specialolympicswisconsin.org or call (608) 222-1324.

* Limit one per customer