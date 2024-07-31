COPA Coalition 2
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
media release: This is an open house to learn more about what Community Organizations Promoting the Arts is doing to promote and support the arts, and how you can get involved.
~ AGENDA ~
6:00-6:30pm, arrive & mingle
6:30-7:00pm, COPA updates
7:00-7:30pm, Community Q&A
7:30-9:00pm, group discussions
Please note there will be a short break after the presentation. After the break we'll move into the Q&A, starting with some of the questions that are asked in the questionnaire. We will limit each question to 2-3 minutes, and if more time is needed we can use that question for a group discussion that will take place in the APOGEE space. Snacks & refreshments provided.
Questionnaire can be found here, where you can answer and ask some questions leading into the event:
https://forms.gle/
Learn more about COPA and its vision to bring a $60M arts campus to life at: COPAmadison.org