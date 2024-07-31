COPA Coalition 2

media release: This is an open house to learn more about what Community Organizations Promoting the Arts is doing to promote and support the arts, and how you can get involved.

~ AGENDA ~

6:00-6:30pm, arrive & mingle

6:30-7:00pm, COPA updates

7:00-7:30pm, Community Q&A

7:30-9:00pm, group discussions

Please note there will be a short break after the presentation. After the break we'll move into the Q&A, starting with some of the questions that are asked in the questionnaire. We will limit each question to 2-3 minutes, and if more time is needed we can use that question for a group discussion that will take place in the APOGEE space. Snacks & refreshments provided.

Questionnaire can be found here, where you can answer and ask some questions leading into the event:

https://forms.gle/ PjApf6xLMqNogtur8

Learn more about COPA and its vision to bring a $60M arts campus to life at: COPAmadison.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/2480071585519835