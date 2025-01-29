media release: As we embark on an exciting journey into 2025, we’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us for the COPA Coalition Public Meeting. This public meeting is a chance for everyone to hear about what’s happening at COPA this year—the events we’ve planned, the new opportunities we’re creating, and the bright future we’re building together. Learn about the impactful work of the Leckrone Arts Foundation and discover how we’re building accessible, affordable facilities to support creativity and collaboration. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and champion the arts and community together.

Together, we’re shaping a brighter future. Let’s make it happen!

~ AGENDA ~

6:00-6:30pm, arrive & mingle

6:30-7:00pm, COPA updates

7:00-8:00pm, Community Q&A

Learn more about COPA and its vision

www.COPAmadison.org