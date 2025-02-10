COPA Music industry night

media release: Who says Mondays are bad?

Start your week out right with Smart Cookie at COPA's Music Industry Night on February 10th!

The band will be the featured performer delivering their upbeat, fun, and danceable originals and covers. During the night the COPA house band will also take the stage and share their talents so feel free to bring an instrument and jam along or use one available at the venue. Join in on the fun and break free from those start-of-the-week blues!

For more information on Smart Cookie, visit us at www.smartcookiemusic.com

Everyone is welcome!

You can bring your own food and drink.

See you there!