COPA Presents

media release: Community Organizations Promoting the Arts (COPA) announces that it will hold an event to raise money for the organization’s new initiative, the Mike Leckrone Family Foundation. COPA All-Star Jazz Ensemble led by Mike Leckrone featuring David Lee Jones, Grant Manhart, Jon Schipper, Darren Sterud and more with special appearance by Mitch Henck, which will subsidize the cost of renting spaces at COPA’s planned facility for arts education, local schools, and visual performing arts groups.

COPA promotes visual, performing and literary arts for children and adults throughout the Madison area. The organization is led by University of Wisconsin band leader Mike Leckrone, who will be leading an all-star jazz ensemble and celebrating his 85th birthday at the event.

“I believe strongly there must always be the opportunities and facilities for young men and women to pursue a passion for the arts,” said Mike Leckrone, honorary Capital Campaign Chair and COPA Lead Community Ambassador, “so they may continue to learn, to grow, and to perform.”

COPA All-Star Jazz Ensemble led by Mike Leckrone will be emceed by Madison native and local media alum Mitch Henck. In addition to Mike Leckrone’s jazz ensemble on the main stage, the event will also feature a lineup of local talent, including Monona Academy of Dance, Latin Pride Orquesta and more.

COPA All-Star Jazz Ensemble will take place on July 18, 2021 at 2823 Index Road in Fitchburg. Doors open at 2 p.m., and performances will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. COPA hopes to raise $5 million through donations. The event is free to enter, but attendees can purchase VIP access for $25. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Those interested in attending this event are encouraged to sign up on the organization’s Eventbrite page. For more information about COPA, interested parties can visit their website at copamadison.org.

About COPA: Community Organizations Promoting the Arts (COPA) is a partnership of two organizations, COPA and the Mike Leckrone Family Foundation. COPA was created to fulfill the mission of making performing arts accessible to everyone in the Madison area, and the Mike Leckrone Family Foundation aims to raise the funds required to construct a $35 million COPA facility in Fitchburg. Through community, education, collaboration and engagement, COPA will allow artists and observers alike to experience the power of the arts.