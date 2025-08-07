Coping with Climate Anxiety

media release: Extreme weather events such as Hurricane Helene and the Los Angeles fires – or even droughts like the one affecting almost half of Wisconsin – are becoming not only more common, but more severe. Carol Phelps is a climate activist based in Middleton who will be teaching a course at Madison College this spring on how to handle climate anxiety. She will guide participants through a process focused on connecting with their hopes for the future and identifying the resources and opportunities available to them in the present.

Presenters: Carol Phelps and Cristina Carvajal of Wisconsin Eco-Latinos.

Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to pre-register HERE as seating is limited.

