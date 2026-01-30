Coping with Jumping Worms

to

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Jumping worms are a non-native invasive species to Wisconsin and the Midwest U.S. This talk will focus on general earthworm biology and ecology, potential impacts of the jumping worm to forests and gardens, and potential control options.

Instructor: Bradley Herrick, UW-Madison

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome! $15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich volunteer.

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Environment, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-245-3648
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Coping with Jumping Worms - 2026-03-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Coping with Jumping Worms - 2026-03-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Coping with Jumping Worms - 2026-03-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Coping with Jumping Worms - 2026-03-10 18:00:00 ical