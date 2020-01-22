Coping with Stress through Journaling

press release: Jean Skinner, a Registered Nurse, will discuss chronic stress and its impact on physical and mental health. You will be introduced to and practice journaling as a coping technique to protect your well-being. This session will cover:

normal stress vs. chronic stress

stress-related health consequences

personal stress assessment

journaling as a coping technique and journaling exercises.

Free gift to attendees.

Presented in partnership with Wisconsin Woman's Heath Foundation and GrapeVine.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.