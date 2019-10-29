Coping with Stress Through Journaling

UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Stress can affect your body, your thoughts and feelings, and your behavior. Stress that's left unchecked can contribute to many health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. We can’t always control the stress in our lives, but we can control how we react to it. In this 1-hour educational session, learn how you react to stress, how it’s affecting your health, and how to use journaling as a healthy coping tool. Presented by the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Health & Fitness
608-417-8446
