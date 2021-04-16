ONLINE: Copper Horns in Water

media release: First Stage will kick off its inaugural Amplify – BIPOC Virtual Short Plays Series with COPPER HORNS IN WATER by Ty Defoe, writer, interdisciplinary artist and First Stage alum, and directed by Johamy Morales, Director of Education at Seattle Children’s Theatre and Trustee for Theatre Communication Group (TCG). Based on Anishinaabe storytelling traditions, this is a story about North, a curious underwater creature who is unsure they are ready for their Copper Horns. North soon learns the importance of their horns when they need to summon their strength – and with the collective power of their friends – to save the day. COPPER HORNS IN WATER, featuring 12 students from Milwaukee’s Indian Community School and actress Marisa Carr, is a fun-filled story for the entire family. Recommended for families with young people ages 8+. Approximate running time is 15 minutes.

First Stage developed this new series to offer virtual short plays created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) playwrights that center on the young person’s point or view, amplifying the voices of these artists and young people throughout the Milwaukee community. The organization has had a long history of age-appropriate casting and of centering its work on the young person’s point of view. Understanding the power of connection that young people feel when they see themselves and their stories on stage, First Stage is excited to begin this series featuring newly commissioned work from BIPOC playwrights and directors.

COPPER HORNS IN WATER streams April 16 – May 16, 2021. Each play in the AMPLIFY series will be available on the First Stage YouTube channel. Audience members are encouraged to register to receive the link to each play prior to its premiere. While making a donation is not required for streaming access, all gifts received will help to support the artists involved in the Amplify series and First Stage’s commitment to building an inclusive community. To learn more and to register, please go to:

https://www.firststage.org/ amplify

Artistic Director Jeff Frank shared: “I’m excited about the Amplify series, because we recognize that our young audiences connect more deeply to our productions when they see other young people on stage – when they see their lives represented in the stories we tell. Because we see the power in that connection, it is imperative that we continue to advance our efforts to ensure that as theater artists all of our programming is reflective of our community – through the stories we share and the programs we implement – and the teams we assemble to bring those stories and programs to life – and that we hear from and listen to the varied voices that make up this community.”