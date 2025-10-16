media release: This unique program will feature Edward Klorman in conversation with cellist Matthew Zalkind and other guest musicians to present an in-depth exploration of these beloved pieces for solo cello. An award-winning author, musician, and musicologist, Klorman has recently joined the faculty of UW-Madison, coinciding with the release of his new title, Bach: The Cello Suites from Cambridge University Press. Cellist Matthew Zalkind will perform demonstrate selections from the suites, and present the virtuosic Suite No. 6 in its entirety.

Tickets are $35.