Eunice Kim & Jinwoo Lee

media release: New Wisconsin residents Eunice Kim and Jinwoo Lee will appear for their first ever duo performance in the state!

This program features works by Emilie Mayer (1812–1883) and Luise Adolpha Le Beau (1850–1927), two trailblazers who defied societal norms: both came from non-musical families, began composing early, remained unmarried, and pursued serious musical study across Germany. Mayer, once known as the “female Beethoven,” left behind symphonies, chamber music, and piano works that were celebrated in her time. Le Beau, a composer of over 100 works, was praised for her bold style but often faced discrimination simply for being a woman. Their music, presented here through early and late works, reveals their evolving voices and contributions to the Romantic repertoire.

Bars will open at 7pm with a selection of wines and cocktails for purchase which have been thoughtfully paired with each piece on the program.

Tickets are $35.