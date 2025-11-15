Coppia Chamber Players with Dawn Wohn

× Expand courtesy Coppia Chamber Music Dawn Wohn and violin. Dawn Wohn

media release: Step into an intimate, newly restored space and celebrate the beauty of the changing seasons through a captivating musical journey. Join us at The Loft at Four Winds Farm for a one-of-a-kind evening showcasing internationally acclaimed violinist and Artistic Director Dawn Wohn as soloist, performing alongside the virtuosic Coppia Chamber Players under the baton of Kyle Knox, associate conductor of the Madison Symphony.

The centerpiece of the evening is a stunning pairing of The Four Seasons — Antonio Vivaldi’s timeless Baroque masterpiece and Astor Piazzolla’s fiery Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. While Vivaldi paints a vivid portrait of nature’s moods with poetic elegance, Piazzolla infuses each season with the sultry spirit of Argentine tango, offering a bold and passionate counterpoint. Together, Wohn, Knox, and the Coppia Chamber Players bring these contrasting worlds to life in an unforgettable musical dialogue.

Don’t miss this enchanting celebration of seasonality, sound, and setting. Let the music transport you — from the canals of Venice to the streets of Buenos Aires — all from the warmth and charm of The Loft at Four Winds Farm.

Tickets are $35.