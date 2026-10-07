Coppia Concerts

media release: 7:30 PM performance, doors and bars open at 7:00 PM, Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Rd, Fitchburg

The program for the evening features a set of premieres from contemporary Korean-American composer Texu Kim (dubbed "one of the most active and visible composers of his generation" by San Francisco Classical Voice) and a rarely heard suite of ballet music from Czech Bohuslav Martinů. Artistic Director Dawn Wohn will debut a commissioned work for solo violin, followed by the premiere performance of a co-commission for an ensemble of violin, cello, flute, clarinet, and piano.

Martinů's La Revue de cuisine is scored for an unusual septet of winds, brass, strings, and piano. Brought to life by special guest Eleni Katz, bassoon and narrator, this quirky story follows the relationships between a host of kitchen characters: Pot, Lid, Twirling Stick, Broom, and Dishcloth.