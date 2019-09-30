Coptic Stitch Bookmaking

press release: Learn Coptic Stitch book binding techniques which originated in 2nd century Egypt. This style of binding features visible stitching along the spine, with a distinctive and attractive teardrop shaped pattern. Another defining characteristic is that the stitching allows the book to lay completely flat when opened.

The Coptic Stitch is an easy-to-learn non-adhesive bookbinding method that has stood the test of time. Participants will take home a completed project, and the skills to make more independently. Ideal for creating: journals, sketchbooks, and/or field notebooks. All supplies are provided. Class size is limited to 16 participants.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.