RSVP for CORE Action Cafe

press release: CORE Action Café returns! Featuring your questions for action and change! Friday, March 2nd 9am to 12pm Centro Hispano,810 W. Badger Road

CORE Action Café is a creative, engaging process for collaborative reflection... leading to action towards participants' own questions. All participants choose the role of “Explorer” or “Cross- Pollinator.”

Explorers bring a question, idea, hope, or challenge from something they are working on to share with the group. As an Explorer you can:

Gain insights on the challenges to reaching your goals

Discover new, actionable ideas for your project

Develop new meanings for your own knowledge and experience

Cross-Pollinators bring their presence and life experience to offer support in deepening Explorers' questions, seeing what’s missing, and identifying next steps. As a Cross-Pollinator you can:

Meet and connect with new people

Practice powerful questions

Rediscover and contribute your own wisdom

All participants listen deeply to one another, explore solutions, participate in the culture-shifting work of CORE and are introduced to the creative community-building work of Centro Hispano.

Register now for the CORE Action Café (There is no charge for this event!). Space is limited so please register by February 26!