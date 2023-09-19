media release: Meet Corey Geiger, dairy farmer, 28-year Hoard’s Dairyman editor, and author of On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture and it’s recently released follow-up, On the Wisconsin Family Farm They Built: Tales of Family and Fortitude (ranked as Amazon’s #1 Midwest Biography new release this June).

UW-Madison graduate Geiger — who reluctantly left the dairy barn to attend college after an ultimatum from his forward-thinking father— will share the quintessentially Wisconsin roots of this award-winning book, which centers on six generations of farm life in America’s Dairyland.

Those with rural connections will find Geiger’s anecdotes familiar-sounding and sometimes poignant. All will hear about a way of life, once a shared experience of many Wisconsinites, that is fast disappearing.

This book reading and presentation is free, family-friendly and open to the public; reservations are not required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with plenty of time after the event to purchase books and have them signed by the author. For more information, call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.